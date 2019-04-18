Student distributes marijuana candy at middle school, criminal charges filed

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Clifton Ridge Middle School officials were informed that a student brought marijuana candy to school.

Authorities say that the student gave another student some of the candy. They believe that some candy was given to a third student before it was seized by school and law enforcement personnel.

Deputies say that they recovered 22 pieces of candy and they plan to analyze the contents. Authorities say that they have no other information that any of the candy was ingested on or near school property.

Jones County School officials ask that parents take precaution for the safety of the children. Authorities say that school officials separated the student that brought the substance from the rest of the student body.

Drug investigators and school resource officers are still investigating this incident. Authorities filed criminal charges against one student and the parent of the student.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.