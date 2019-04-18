Man charged with rape, sodomy while victim incapacitated

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual assault which happened between March 22nd and March 23rd on April 10th, 2019.

Deputies say that the incident reportedly happened in the 1900 block of Houston Lake Road in Kathleen, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that the adult female victim reported to sheriff’s deputies that she met John Martin Morath, III on Facebook.

Deputies say that the victim reported that on March 22nd, she attended a function with Morath. The victim reported to deputies that she later blacked out and woke up at 5:30 a.m. the next day at Morath’s residence.

Authorities say that the victim learned that she had possibly been sexually assaulted while incapacitated. Deputies say that the victim sought help from the Crisis Line and Safe House.

Related Article: Duke beats Georgia twice to take Athens baseball regional

Authorities say that on April 15th, the Houston County deputies executed a search warrant at Morath’s residence. Deputies collected evidence during the search.

Authorities say that deputies took Morath into custody for one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Sodomy.

John Martin Morath III remains in custody at the Houston County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Sergeant Greg Pennycuff at Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-218-4790 or 478-542-2080.