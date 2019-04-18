Severe storms likely for Middle Georgia tomorrow morning

After a beautiful day today, we are expecting strong to severe storms beginning early Friday and through the day.

Threats:



Main Threats will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning, large hail, and heavy rain.

Timing:



Storms will likely roll into Middle Georgia as early as 4am. Our in hour model showing the bulk of the storm activity around 7am. Stay on guard for the possibility of strong storms at any point of the early morning hours.



This will continue to impact the morning commute for much of the area up until around lunch time. This initial line is the main chance for severe weather during the day, but a secondary line of storms can’t be ruled out.

Tornado/Severe threat



Our tornado ingredients will likely be at their highest as we move through the morning in Middle Georgia. The graphic above is the “Significant Tornado Parameter” and represents the components typical of tornado environments and you can see that increase in our eastern counties.



The thunderstorm fuel (we call it CAPE) also increases through the morning, ahead of the line. It should be noted that we will also likely see an increased area of thunderstorm energy during the early morning hours, so even our western counties need to be prepared for damaging winds and a spin up tornado.