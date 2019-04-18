Showing Linemen appreciation ahead of severe weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- April is Linemen Appreciation Month and Georgia Power's linemen shared some of their experiences with us.

When Hurricane Michael tore through Georgia in 2018, Georgia Power said the cleanup efforts lasted about a month.

Phil Duke has been a lineman for 11 years, and he says it feels good to be appreciated.

“There are plenty of people who don’t understand what we go through and what we have to do to get the lights on. Some people think you can flip a switch and the lights come on and that’s not the case,” Duke says.

Linemen work throughout the year, but it’s when major disasters happen that we truly see the work they do.

Anthony Spurling has been in the industry for 22 years, and he was apart of the relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina.

“You can’t even describe in words what that devastation was. It felt good to help. They knew the devastation they went through and they knew the storm that hit. They knew the power wouldn’t come on in a week or a couple days. They were very blessed to have us there helping. It felt good to help somebody in need like that,” said Spurling.

Georgia Power says that with the impending weather expected Friday morning, they ask that all field personnel come to work that morning with bags packed for at least a week.

The best thing to do if you see a linemen or any construction worker doing their job, slow down and be mindful.

They say their main goal is to help everyone they can, as quickly as possible.