Strong storms to move through Middle Georgia tomorrow morning

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warm and moist air has returned to Middle Georgia ahead of a weather system that will bring strong storms to our region early tomorrow morning.

TODAY.

Before we get to the storms tomorrow we will have another great Spring day here in Middle Georgia! Under a partly sunny sky temperatures will once again be back in the lower 80’s before falling into the middle 60’s overnight under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

The action gets started early tomorrow morning as a deepening low pressure center and the cold front associated with it traverse the Deep South. Tomorrow morning is definitely a time you want to be weather aware as strong to potentially severe storms will be moving into the Peach State before daybreak. The high resolution models that we use are coming into agreement that storms will be moving into the western part of Middle Georgia around 4 am on Friday morning. Storm threats with this system will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding, large hail, and the potential for an isolated tornado. While this system does not have the afternoon heat to fuel the storms, it does have the dynamics necessary for a strong storm or two.

EASTER WEEKEND.

We could have a few lingering showers on Saturday, but the weekend is shaping up to be GREAT! On Saturday temperatures will be in the middle 60’s while on Sunday afternoon high temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 70’s under a mostly sunny sky!

