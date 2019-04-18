U-2 spy plane pilots visit Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Most airplanes travel around 30,000 feet in the air. But there are a few pilots that have exceeded that, and climb over 55,000 feet high.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Most airplanes travel around 30,000 feet in the air.

But there are a few pilots that have exceeded that, and climb over 55,000 feet high.

- Advertisement -

The U-2 Dragon Lady is a high altitude aircraft that requires only one person to operate the plane.

Major Kenneth, “Lightning” McQueen is a U-2 instructor pilot at Robins Air Force Base.

Major Kenneth received his name after being struck by lightning while in the air.

Related Article: Larry Curtis fills District 6 council seat in Warner Robins

He didn’t get struck just once, but three times and none of those experiences changed his mind about flying.

“It’s incredible. I’m flying at twice the height of an airliner. I get to see with my own eyes that the earth is round. I’m flying in the Vicinity of places that people don’t necessarily like the United States, and I’m collecting information so that we can empower our leaders to make decisions, so we don’t go to war,” said Major Kenneth.

The pilots have to wear specialized pressure suits to protect their bodies in the extreme conditions.

The U-2 aircraft is at the Museum of Aviation.