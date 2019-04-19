Cat of the week: Truffle

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a little kitten named Truffle!

Truffle is a multi-colored seven week old kitten that is looking for the right home to come and take her home. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, said the perfect home for Truffle would be for a family without little kids because Truffle’s claws can still scratch people.

If you’re interested in adopting Truffle or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!