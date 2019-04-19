Doctor explains how to get rid of back pain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Medical experts say most people with arthritic back pain, can only find temporary relief unless they have surgery.

There is a special surgery called an Endoscopic Rhizotomy that will take away back pain for 4 years, but there are only three surgeons in Georgia who can perform that surgery.

Doctor Kevin Stevenson is one of those physicians and he’s in Macon.

Stevenson has been in practice since 2003, and focuses on surgical treatment of spinal problems through noninvasive surgery with an endoscope.

The procedure only takes 30 minutes.

“I want people to know that if they’ve been told that they have to live with back pain, or it’s normal, or you’re 70 and you just have to live with it, that you may have some options. It works in 80% of people and we can do diagnostic testing ahead of time to determine if you’re a candidate,” said Dr. Stenson.

After four years without pain, you can go back to have the surgery again.