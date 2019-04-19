Man arrested in Jones County “marijuana candy” investigation

Gregory Brown, of Jones County, is charged with Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of Use of Communications Facilities.

GRAY, Jones County (WMGT/41NBC) – Jones County deputies arrested a man following an investigation into marijuana candy at Clifton Ridge Middle School.

Gregory Brown, of Jones County, is charged with Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of Use of Communications Facilities.

Two juvenile students are also charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana on school property.

According to Sheriff Butch Reece, investigators were told the drug-laced “candy” was mistakenly brought to the school by a student who didn’t know what it was. After further investigation, Sheriff Reece says that was not the case.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports recovering every piece of marijuana candy. Deputies confirm five students ingested the substance and one became sick as a result.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Reece says, “We continue to pray that no further harm is caused to any of these kids.”

The Sheriff also thanks Clifton Ridge Middle School administration for acting swiftly once the substance was discovered.