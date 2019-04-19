Mercer seniors move in with senior citizens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Mercer University seniors Carson Outler and Anna Stallings, designed a program where Mercer students can now be housed at Carlyle Place in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Mercer University seniors Carson Outler and Anna Stallings, designed a program where Mercer students can now be housed at Carlyle Place in Macon.

The Intergenerational Housing Project lasts a year and will house two students at a time.

- Advertisement -

Charlie Skinner is a resident at Carlyle Place with his wife.

“I think it’s going to be a win win both for the students and for us who live at Carlyle Place. We have a very active resident life program and they plan activities and programs,” said Skinner.

Chief Administrative Officer, Thomas Rockenbach, says students will be able to share skill sets and encourage other residents to participate in activities and events.

Related Article: Valentines Day Appreciation event celebrates first responders

The students must go through a screening process to see if they’re eligible to live at Carlyle Place.

The two students who will start off the program, move in the apartment in August.