Stolen gun discovered, Macon man arrested in roommate fight

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An argument among roommates ends with a Macon man facing disorderly conduct and theft charges.

Bibb County deputies arrested 39-year-old Dwayne Lawrence around 11:00 Thursday night.

Deputies report responding to a dispute at a home in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle South.

According to deputies, during the argument Lawrence started to leave and remove items from his bedroom. Deputies report that he took a firearm from the room.

Deputies detain Lawrence without incident, but when they checked the firearm it had been reported stolen in Bibb County in 2017.

Lawrence was taken to the Bibb County Jail. He is being held on a $4,700 at this time.