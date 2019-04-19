Storms move out in time for the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will bring storms to Middle Georgia during the morning hours, but by this evening we will be clearing out as we head into the weekend.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Ahead of a cold front, a line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and the potential for a brief spin-up tornado will move through Middle Georgia in the morning hours. Once the front clears our area by this afternoon we will be dealing with isolated showers through the evening hours. Under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s before cooling off into the middle 40’s overnight tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Regardless of thunderstorm impacts, it is going to be a breezy day today as wind gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour.

WEEKEND.

A few showers are expected in the morning hours, but we will be mostly dry on Saturday. Temperatures will be on the cool side as afternoon high temperatures will struggle to make it into the middle 60’s. On Easter Sunday there is nothing but sun in the forecast! It is going to be a gorgeous day for family time as temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s under a mostly sunny sky.

EXTENDED.

An extended dry period is on the way for Middle Georgia. Our next best chance for rain looks to be next Thursday when a cold front sweeps through the area.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).