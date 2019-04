The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in Laurens County this morning. This confirmation is based off the damage that was found in the southern portion of the county.

EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds 86-110 mph. The damage that was found in southern Laurens county was mainly downed trees and power lines.

You can send any damage pictures and reports to news@41nbc.com or the 41 NBC Facebook page.