2 Macon-Bibb commissioners want to decriminalize marijuana

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) - Commissioners Al Tillman and Virgil Watkins filed an ordinance to decrease penalties for small amounts of marijuana.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Commissioners Al Tillman and Virgil Watkins filed an ordinance to decrease penalties for small amounts of marijuana.

The proposal would call for a fine instead of jail time for possession of less than one ounce, and follows suit with other cities in Georgia including Atlanta and Savannah, where they have approved similar proposals.

- Advertisement -

“Nationwide you’re seeing a push towards the decriminalization of marijuana in some states and full out legalization for recreational and medical use. I mean you’re seeing more and more people push towards that in the state of Georgia, where we live in they made great strides when it comes to the CBD oil and has been debating the manufacturing and distribution of it quite sometime now,” Watkins said.

Possessing less than an ounce of marijuana is a misdemeanor. The maximum penalty in Georgia is one year in jail, a $1,000 fine, and probation.

The ordinance is scheduled to be discussed by committee on Tuesday.