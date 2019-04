More than 80 athletes from all over Georgia are registered to compete.

BONAIRE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – CrossFit Carnivore, in Bonaire, is holding its first ever CrossFit competition on Saturday, April 27th. It’s called the Jurassic Throwdown.

More than 80 athletes from all over Georgia are registered to compete. Organizers say there will be different divisions depending on each athlete’s level.

The event is Saturday, April 27th at 9:00am.

This event is free and open to the public.