Chunk-A-Junk program benefits Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Keep Warner Robins Beautiful hosts its 'Chunk-A-Junk' Program this week in an effort to keep the community clean.

The program was set up to help get rid of junk cars in Warner Robins and the surrounding areas.

From cars, to motorcycles and even RV’s, the program takes them all.

They find a local car service to sponsor the program, and this year its Warner Robins Wrecker Service.

The car service takes any vehicle that doesn’t run anymore, and has it signed over to the service so it can be used for spare parts.

Debra Jones is the Executive Director of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, and she says ‘Chunk-A-Junk’ is very beneficial to the community.

“It helps us keep some of those junk cars off the streets. It helps the owners, it gives them an option to get rid of their junk car. A lot of those cars have been sitting in their driveways for years and years or been in a back yard for a long time,” said Jones

She says she’s unsure of how many cars they’ve received this month, but normally end up with close to 100 when it’s over.

There’s one more week left, so if you have a vehicle you want to get rid of, call Warner Robins Wrecker Service at 478-922-1172.