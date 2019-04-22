Luther Williams field set to host GHSA baseball state championship

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Georgia High School Association selected Luther Williams Field to host two high school baseball state championship games this year.

Four teams total will play during the three-day span.

Monday, May 20th, one series will play a doubleheader. If the teams split, they will play one game on Wednesday, May 22nd. The same will occur on Tuesday, May 21st.

If those two teams split, they will also play that Wednesday.

President Brandon Raphael says it’s a great economic impact for Middle Georgia, teams from all over the state will be here.

“They will be staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and will be able to show off at Luther Williams. This is really special for us,” Raphael said.

Tickets for the games cost $13. Hospitality areas such as the PMC Party Deck, We Care Cabana Suites and Right Field Group Area are also available for the games through the Macon Bacon office.

For any questions about the GHSA State Championships being held at Luther Williams Field, please call 478-803-1795.