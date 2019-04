MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. That’s why occupation therapist, Jennifer Peth, from Navicent Health’s Rehabilitation Hospital, visited Daybreak to talk about the signs of the disease and the different types of therapies for it.

Click on the video to see the full interview.