Medical Center Navicent Health honors volunteers with luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s National Volunteer Appreciation week and Medical Center Navicent Health honored their volunteers with a luncheon at the Marriott in Macon.

These volunteers donate their time while raising money to help support some of the hospital’s patients.

- Advertisement -

Navicent honored volunteers from the following hospitals:

Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health

The Medical Center, Navicent Health

Pine Pointe Hospice, Navicent Health

Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health

Navicent Health Baldwin

Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Partner

Helen Tucker volunteered with the hospital for 19 years.

She started working at Navicent Health after she graduated from college. After retiring, she continued volunteering.

“I love it. I didn’t realize that I would be retired at the same place and we are so proud of our hospital,” Tucker said. She says that hospitals need more volunteers.

Signing up to volunteer at visit www.navicenthealth.org/get-involved.html.