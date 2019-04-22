MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a group of men on the run.

On April 21st, deputies say they patrolled Hollis Road and Newburg Avenue around 7 p.m. That’s when deputies say they saw a stolen Toyota Avalon.

Authorities say that the car was reportedly stolen on April 20th in Bibb County.

Deputies say that when they tried to stop the car, it sped off. The driver then pulled into a driveway of an abandoned house on Newburg Avenue.

Authorities say that 3 or 4 men ran from the car and eluded the deputies. The sheriff’s deputies say that the men left several personal items near the car.

Authorities say that deputies are trying to identify the suspects.

Deputies say that they found a gun in the car. After a check, the gun was reportedly stolen in Bibb County on March 29th.

Sheriff’s deputies took the gun and car to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for evidence processing.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.