The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks overnight

After a warm and sunny day, we will see clear skies which will be conducive for viewing the Lyrid Meteor Shower.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is so called because it appears to radiate from the constellation Lyra. Although it will radiate from this area you can likely look anywhere during the peak and be able to see some meteors.

At the peak, during the early morning hours on Tuesday, you will be able to see up to 20 meteors per hour. For the best viewing stay away from city lights and look away from the moon, which will also be quite bright, as it is almost full.