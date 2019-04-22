Two sisters open “Cookie Bar” business in Warner Robins to help others

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Lisa and Sundee Tutherow own the Cookie Bar in Warner Robins. They also have an interesting story.

In 2005, when Hurricane Katrina ripped through Florida, Lisa lived in Tampa.

The hurricane devastated some of her friends and family. Lisa wanted to help.

Though she never baked, she gave cookies a try. But that wasn’t all.

Lisa attached prayers to every box of cookies she made. She did so to encourage positivity for the Hurricane Katrina victims.

She continued this hobby for 7 years when she experienced her own personal hurricane.

After a divorce, Lisa became a single mother. She later moved to Warner Robins and continued baking.

In January 2018, Lisa and her sister Sundee Tutherow opened the Cookie Bar bakery.

Since then, the business took off. The success surprised the sisters.

“It’s been kind of interesting. I guess we realize in our own wake of been in our Hurricane Katrina’s, we had gifts and talents that we didn’t know we had,” Lisa said.

The Tutherow sisters say their main goal is to offer people a place come and rest.

They say that the biggest lesson they learned from their life events is to rest when going through hard times.

Their goal is to open a production kitchen. They want to hire people with something to offer the community.

Lisa and Sundee want to give jobs to those who need to get back on their feet or who are unable to work a typical work day.

The bakery is located at 1806 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins.