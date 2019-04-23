Teenager shot in Warner Robins, in hospital undergoing treatment

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in Warner Robins Monday night.

According to Warner Robins Acting Police Chief, John Wagner Jr., the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Kathleen Bynum Drive just after 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old man who was shot.

Wagner says the teen was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. As of 1:30 Tuesday morning, the teen was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

As of 1:30 Tuesday morning, Wagner says both the Criminal Investigations unit and Forensics unit are on scene working the case.

Wagner says his department is working on identifying a suspect and a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Peck at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.