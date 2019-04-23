Warm, dry weather sticks around until Friday

We have another few days of nice weather before our next chance of storms in Middle Georgia.



Temperatures will climb to the upper and middle 80’s through the end of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with lows in the 60’s overnight.



Once we get to Thursday we will see a marked increase in moisture as well as clouds ahead of our next system. This low pressure system will likely move through overnight Thursday and into Friday during the day. We should likely see all storm activity done by the evening hours Friday.

The weekend looks great with sun and temps in the 70’s and 80’s.