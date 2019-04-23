41Today: Macon-Bibb Earth Day Festival

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 2019 Macon-Bibb County Earth Day Festival is taking place on Wednesday, April 24th. The free event is from 4-7 p.m. at Tattnall Square Park.
The global theme for Earth Day this year is Protect Our Species. There will be several hands-on experiences for the whole family. In addition to wellness and physical fitness exercises, there will be a Kids Zone set up with games, projects, face painting, activities, and murals for kids of all ages to color.
The Mulberry Market will be set up for shoppers to pick up locally grown produce, handmade goods, and more.
New this year, A-OK Portables will have four painted port-a-potties on display for people to view and vote on their favorite! A-OK Owner Lee Insley says this competition is a “humorous way to shine light on a dirty topic.”
For more information on the Earth Day Festival and green initiatives around town, follow the Earth Day Macon-Bibb Facebook page.