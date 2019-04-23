Annual Book Sale coming to Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County Friends of the Library are working hard to set up for the 15th Annual Old Book Sale.

The annual event will be at the Georgia Grown Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

The book sale raises money for the Houston County Library System every year, and has 65 different book categories to pick through.

The president of Houston County Friends of the Library, Georgette Lipford, talked about some of the book categories they’ll have.

“Everything from kids books to religion, to biography, military, military fiction, art books, craft books, cookbooks, collectible books, civil war, genealogy”, said Lipford.

Lipford says since the first book sale in 2005, more than $386,000 has been given to the county library system.

The library system uses the money towards new books, media, and any other supplies they need.

The book sale starts Thursday and runs until Saturday. There are also different events happening as well.

April 26 (Friday-mid-day) Civil War re-enactors will be in costumes in the Civil War book section.

April 26 (Friday-5:30pm) “Sweet Georgia Sound” will serenade shoppers.

April 27 (Saturday morning) checkout stations will have former Warner Robins Pageant Beauty Queens dressed in their winning tiaras and sashes.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, and lasts until 8 p.m. It will cost five dollars to get in, but will be free the other two days

Friday, the sale starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, and books are half price all day.