MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District employees are getting a surprise bonus.

The school board authorized an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2019 budget during a budget work session and called board meeting Tuesday to include a one-time, 2 percent bonus to full-time employees.

The purpose of the bonus, according to the district’s Board Brief, includes boosting employee morale, letting employees know they are appreciated, allowing the district to compete in the recruitment process and letting employees know they are a vital part of the reason Dr. Curtis Jones Jr. won both the 2019 State and National Superintendent of the Year awards.

The bonus will be paid out to full-time employees before June 30.

Board authorizes sale of former school building

In a separate action, board members authorized the Superintendent to enter into a contract with William Finney Jr. and Dawn Hodges for the sale of the former Hall Elementary School on Shurling Drive.

The board and superintendent have previously discussed the sale of closed schools as opportunities to create revenue.

Fiscal Year 2020 budget talks continue

Chief Financial Officer Ron Collier presented board members an updated preview of the Fiscal Year 2020 General Fund Budget. To view the full presentation, click here.

The next work session to discuss the FY 2020 General Fund Budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. in the Board Room at 484 Mulberry Street.