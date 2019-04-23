Cocktails and Cupcakes Benefit to promote autism awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Karats and Keepsakes owner Julie Evans has thrown the Cocktails and Cupcakes Benefit for 13 years.

Evans started the event after her nephew received an autism diagnosis.

She wanted to give caregivers and parents a chance to interact with those who deal with the same day-to-day situations.

The Cocktails and Cupcakes Benefit takes place on Thursday at Evans’ Karats and Keepsakes boutique from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Macon Baking Company plans to serve over 350 cupcakes along with a signature cocktail by the Grey Goose Players Club.

Tickets cost $10 per person or 3 tickets for $25.

All ticket sales and donations benefit the Central Georgia Autism.

Karats and Keepsakes is located at 4524 Forsyth Road.