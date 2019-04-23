Macon-Bibb County marijuana ordinance put on hold

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An ordinance to bring lesser punishment to those caught with less than an ounce of marijuana in Bibb County is on hold.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman decided to table the proposal during Tuesday’s committee meeting.

Tillman says he wants to give city leaders extra time to get on board with the ordinance.

It also gives others a chance to share their opinion on the issue.

“We want to just ensure this important resolution, as seen in many states across the country, have moved not only to decriminalize it, but to even make it legal. It will just give so many young people an opportunity and a second chance at life,” Tillman said.

If passed, the ordinance gives deputies the option to arrest people or issue a $75 fine with no jail time.

Commissioners plan to discuss the idea again at the May 7th board meeting.