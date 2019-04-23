Mostly dry work week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A ridge of high pressure will continue to work its way across the Gulf Coast keeping us dry for a couple of more days across the Peach State.

TODAY.

High pressure near our area will keep things on the dry side for Middle Georgia today. With an abundance of sunshine in the forecast we will see temperatures climb into the middle 80’s across the region. With those temperatures expected, that means that we will be running about five to seven degrees above normal (79°) for this time of year. Although we will have a mostly clear sky tonight, a southwest breeze will keep temperatures on the mild side in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way, but we will also see a few more clouds begin to roll in ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will be back in the middle 80’s during the afternoon and upper 50’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry on Thursday as well before a cold front moves through on Friday bringing us our next best chance of rain. The front will move through during the morning and afternoon hours of the day and will quickly exit the region leaving for a mostly dry Friday night. Saturday will be dry, but on Sunday another weather disturbance kicks in and will try to squeeze out a few showers during the afternoon hours.

