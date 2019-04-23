Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 16-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Bibb County:
McDonald’s #3159
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2019
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019
Jeneane’s at Pinebrook
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Hooters of Macon
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Jim Shaw’s
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Scoops on Cherry Street LLC
567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Growler USA
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Ja Cuisine
3924 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Houston County:
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019
Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar Mobile
912 RUSSELL PARKWAY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Waffle House #1076
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Red Lobster #874
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Waffle House #2015
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Johnson County:
Rosco’s Arcade and Grill
8656 SOUTH MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019
Laurens County:
Asian Grill Buffet
2123 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 53
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2019
Monroe County:
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019
This Little Piggy
866 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019