Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 16-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Bibb County:

McDonald’s #3159

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2019

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook

3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Hooters of Macon

112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Sid’s Too

1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Jim Shaw’s

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Scoops on Cherry Street LLC

567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Growler USA

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Ja Cuisine

3924 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Houston County:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Stevie B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar Mobile

912 RUSSELL PARKWAY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Waffle House #1076

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Red Lobster #874

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Waffle House #2015

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Bahama Bob’s

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Johnson County:

Rosco’s Arcade and Grill

8656 SOUTH MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Laurens County:

Asian Grill Buffet

2123 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 53

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2019

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

This Little Piggy

866 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019