Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 16-22

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Bibb County:

McDonald’s #3159
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2019

Carrabba’s Italian Grill
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Hooters of Macon
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Sid’s Too
1510 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Jim Shaw’s
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Scoops on Cherry Street LLC
567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Growler USA
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Ja Cuisine
3924 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

 

Houston County:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar Mobile
912 RUSSELL PARKWAY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Waffle House #1076
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Red Lobster #874
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Waffle House #2015
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

 

Johnson County:

Rosco’s Arcade and Grill
8656 SOUTH MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2019

 

Laurens County:

Asian Grill Buffet
2123 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 53
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2019

 

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2019

This Little Piggy
866 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2019

 

 

 

 

