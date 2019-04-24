WANTED: 2 suspects for burglary, possible aggravated assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding two suspects wanted for first-degree burglary.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies identified the two men as:

Malik Addie, 21

Rashard Taylor, 21

Deputies say that the crime happened in East Macon on April 15th at the Oak Apartments.

Authorities say the men are also wanted for questioning about an aggravated assault that happened at the same location on the same date.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about either of the suspects, please call investigator Kenneth Hester at 478-803-2552. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.