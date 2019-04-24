Daybreak Interview – “The Addams Family – The Musical”

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you’re a fan of musical theater and the classic tv show “The Addams Family,” the Warner Robins High School Theatre Department has a treat for you. Students will bring Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and the whole family to the stage as they present “The Addams Family – The Musical.”

Jmonet Hill, who plays Morticia Addams and Rebecca Carter, who plays Wednesday Addams, visited Daybreak to tell us about the show.

“The Addams Family – The Musical” is Thursday April 25th, Friday April 26th, Saturday April 27th at 7 p.m. and Sunday April 28th at 3 p.m. at Warner Robins High School.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students in advance or $10 at the door. You can purchase tickets at www.wrhstheatre.com

Click on the video for the full interview.