41Today: Georgia Strawberry Festival this weekend in Reynolds

REYNOLDS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Georgia Strawberry Festival is Saturday, April 27th in Reynolds. Events start at 8:00am with the 5K Run for Literacy.

The festivities include a Children’s Parade and Grand Parade at 10:00am. There’s also a Strawberry Pie Eating Contest at Noon.

The entire family can enjoy arts and crafts, food, kid activities, inflatables, train rides, bubble maker, a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon artist and music. There will also be a firetruck pull, weenie dog race, lawn mower race, old book sale, helicopter rides and more.