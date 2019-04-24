Deputies need help investigating armed robbery in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help investigating a commercial armed robbery.

The incident took place at the Access Loan Company on the 3300 block of Pio Nono Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that a man reportedly entered the business waving a gun and demanded money.

Authorities say that the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot towards Newberg Avenue. No one was injured during this incident.

Authorities say that the man was last seen wearing khaki colored pants and a green “traffic vest” style vest. The man used a towel to cover his face.

Anyone with information

Related Article: Two suspects wanted for identity theft

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.