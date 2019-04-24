Arrowhead Bike Trail re-opens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Officials in Macon announced an exclusive mountain bike trail at Arrowhead Park is re-opening.

The trail is about a mile-long, and includes hills, bumps, and sharp turns.

Ocmulgee Mountain Bike Member, Fred Simonelli, says prior to the opening, riders would have to travel to Atlanta for this type of trail.

“It features new jumps and elevation changes. The course is almost as fast as a roller coaster ride but on a bicycle,” said Simonelli.

With the new addition, there are approximately thirteen miles of trails in Arrowhead Park.

Arrowhead bike trail is open everyday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.