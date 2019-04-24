GDOT works on solution for project affecting family with special needs son

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A family who expressed concern over a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) project may soon find relief.

41NBC reported a story about a 16-year-old boy named ‘Peanut’ who suffers from a rare condition called Hydrocephalus. Hydrocephalus is fluid in the brain and can cause seizures.

GDOT is working on a project in front of Peanut’s home on Avondale Mill Road in Macon.

Crews are building a median in front of his house. His mom, Leslie Johns, says it’s a safety risk as it blocks direct access for ambulances to their property.

Johns asked GDOT for a break in the median in front of their house.

GDOT says the original plan was to put a turn lane about 3,000 feet away. But now GDOT is putting a median break at the Avondale Mill and Sardis Church Road intersection which is less than 1,200 feet away.

In a statement from GDOT: “The engineers believe that the safety and overall traffic flow features of this particular point can better serve the community at large and provide quick access for business and emergency vehicles to the Johns home.”

Johns says something is better than nothing, but time is precious for Peanut.

“If this is all I get, this is all I get. “I’m happy with it. Not 100 percent happy, but I’m happy. It’s better than before,” Johns said.

According to the statement, GDOT and Macon-Bibb County engineers and officials believe this solution provides reasonable accommodations for Peanut.