Governor Kemp adds millions to mental health services in schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp is adding millions of dollars in a new mental health fund to schools.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp is adding millions of dollars in a new mental health fund to schools.

He made the announcement in Macon, during his statewide tour to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

- Advertisement -

Governor Kemp arrived at Middle Georgia Regional Airport Wednesday morning, and highlighted a few efforts he focused on in those 100 days.

He spoke on the increase in teacher pay, solutions for Georgia’s healthcare system, ways to keep our community safe, and mental health services he plans on implementing for students.

Teacher’s got a three thousand dollars raise, but educators say teachers are overworked and underpaid, and need to feel more appreciated.

Related Article: Embraer plans to bring more jobs to Macon

Governor Kemp says budgets for 2019 and 2020 reflect the values of Georgia, and one of those values is focusing on mental health services in schools.

The budget includes 30 million dollars to help teachers by addressing mental health needs, and doubling the funding for a program that hires more counselors.

“When we looked at our school security funding, we realized it wasn’t just locking people out of the school to keep kids safe, you’re having to deal with developmental and mental health issues inside the school system,” said Kemp.

Kemp went on to say he wants to make sure childcare centers are quality rated, and improve 3rd grade reading levels.

He says he also wants to find a better way for students to participate in dual enrollment.