Macon-Bibb Fire Department working downtown house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb fire crews are working a house fire in downtown Macon.

The fire department says the fire on High Street started at one home and has spread to at least one more.

You could see the fire burning on 41Skyview for several minutes. Watch the stream on 41NBC’s Facebook page here.

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) on scene tells 41NBC’s Amber Lake there are no known serious injuries.

