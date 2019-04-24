Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident on Emery Highway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident that happened on Emery Highway at Lakeside Road around 2 p.m.

Authorities say that 53-year-old Eric Ashley of Lizella was traveling west by motorcycle on Emery Highway when a 2004 Nissan Murano turned left from Emory onto Lakeside Road.

Authorities identified the driver of the SUV as 46-year-old David Draper of Perry. Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Ashley was taken to the hospital and later died. Draper was unharmed.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.