WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside High School broke ground for their new gymnasium.

According to Northside High School, the gym will be over 45,00 square feet and seat more than 2,100 fans..

“We want to be first class here at Northside High School, so we’re going to have first-class facilities to match that be very proud of it,” said Principal Jody Dean.

The project will cost $10.5 million, and is expected to be finished in spring of 2020.