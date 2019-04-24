Students receive scholarships at Al Lucas Scholarship Memorial Reception

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The 14th annual Al Lucas Scholarship Memorial Reception was held Wednesday, at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Eight students received college scholarships at the 14th annual Al Lucas Scholarship Memorial Reception Wednesday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

This event is to honor student athletes and award them with scholarships in honor of the late Al Lucas.

Lucas, a former Northeast High School student, died in 2005 after suffering a spinal cord injury during an Arena Football League game.

Since the passing of their son, the Lucas family has dedicated themselves to remembering and honoring Al.

Al’s mother, Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas, says she misses her son but is glad she has a chance to help students further their college ambitions.

“It’s just so heart warming to know that Al’s memory lives on in these young people,” she said. “And they write essays about him and how his life serves as an example for them, so all of that is just wonderful.”

This year’s recipients are Ty’Ree Gilbert and Nautica Howard from Northeast High School, Jonica Hill from Central, Jordan Dozier from Howard, Jordan Cervantes from Rutland, Scooter Risper from Westside, Kenzavious Coats from Southwest and Jonathan Jones from the Academy for Classical Education.