Daybreak Interview – The Perry Players Present “Hello Dolly!”

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Perry Players are presenting the classic musical “Hello Dolly!” for the next two weeks.

Bill Andrews, who plays Horace Vandergelder, visited Daybreak to tells us more about the show.

- Advertisement -

The shows run from Thursday April 25th until Sunday. Tickets are $20/adults, $18/seniors (60+), active-duty military and students with IDs Group rates available. Tickets can be purchased at www.perryplayers.org/ticketing or at the door.

Click on the video to see the full interview.