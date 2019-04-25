Daybreak Interview – 23rd Annual Pan African Festival of Georgia

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 23rd annual Pan African Festival of Georgia celebrates the global impact of African culture through music, dance, food, film and art.

Harold Young, from the Tubman Museum, visited Daybreak to talk about it.

- Advertisement -

The Pan African Festival is Saturday April 27th from noon until 10 p.m. and Sunday April 28th from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Central City Park in Macon. For a schedule of the festival’s events, check out this link www.tubmanmuseum.com/events_items/pan-african-festival-2/

Click on the video for the full interview.