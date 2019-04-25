41Today: “Hats & Pearls” to benefit domestic violence victims

Hats and Pearls is taking place on Saturday, April 27th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Beulahland Bible Church in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The domestic violence ministry H.O.P.E (Helping Other People Endure) is holding a community event to support domestic violence victims.

The address is 1010 Newberg Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

The HOPE’s mission is to assist women, men and children who are victims of domestic violence, including emotional, economic, sexual and physical abuse.

For more information call Cynthia Cotton at 478-718-3551.