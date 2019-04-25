41Today: Hayneville JamFest

The fourth annual Hayneville JamFest is this Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The fourth annual Hayneville JamFest is this Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. It’s taking place at Kingsland Farm located at 153 Kingsland Road in Hawkinsville.

The outdoor concert is in support of Museum of Aviation Foundation operations and National STEM Academy programs.

- Advertisement -

This year’s performers include Stillwater, Wet Willie, Jack Pearson Band, and Bruce Brookshire and Friends.

Tickets are $45 per person. Children under 10 years of age are free. The last day to buy tickets is this Friday at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Organizers say bring your own lawn chairs and BYOB. Food trucks will be also available.