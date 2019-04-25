BS Report: April 25th

Thursday night’s NFL Draft is a strange one, and for the first time in forever I cannot pick the exact player I’d like for the Falcons to select at number 14. I’m concerned the Falcons may move up in the first round, which would be a mistake. This draft has players who are all over the board. Some players the Falcons have been connected with aren’t even in some first-round mock drafts, so it’s not the draft that you should reach for a player. The Falcons would have been better off losing that last game of the season, which would have put them eight in the first round. This is a team that still has a lot of needs, and with nine picks they could help this roster for this season and the future. The problem is this general manager – Thomas Dimitroff – and this coach – Dan Quinn – are likely on thin ice. They need to win this season, or they may be fired, so they may not have the ability to draft to prepare this team for the next decade. They must win – and win now. – The Falcons need help on both lines of scrimmage and in the secondary. With Desmond Trufant likely in his last season, they could use a young cornerback. But Greedy Williams from LSU, who has been linked to the Falcons, isn’t even listed as a first rounder by some analysts. Then there’s Cody Ford, an offensive lineman from Oklahoma. He’s all over the board. There’s a rumor the Falcons may even move up to get Ford, while most believe Ford is more of a late first round pick. They could go defensive tackle and some wonder if they could trade up to go after Houston’s Ed Oliver, another undersized defensive lineman that might convince you the Falcons do not believe they can secure Grady Jarrett long-term. The Falcons need more depth in every spot on the defense, and again the offensive line has been patched together but needs more long-term options. The Falcons don’t have the best draft history in the NFL, and they’ve been sketchy picking offensive linemen. With the team still handcuffed by the coming contract for wide receiver Julio Jones, it’s even more important to have a home run draft. This front office, this coach, must pick some future starters for this team or this will be the last draft they ever run for the Falcons. The window on this team – just two years removed from the Super Bowl appearance – is closing. Their last chance is to have the best draft they’ve had in several years, and it starts tonight in Nashville.