Cat of the Week: Eclair

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is an eight week old calico kitten named Eclair!

- Advertisement -

Last week you met her sister Truffle, but this week Eclair came to 41NBC! If you are looking for a kitten that is calm and loves to be held, then Eclair may be for you. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue, said that while parents may think a kitten would be good for little kids, make sure your kids are fine with getting a few loving scratches!

If you’re interested in adopting Eclair or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!