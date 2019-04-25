Future Farmers of America help beautify, upgrade community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Nearly 1,000 young people have been working on different community service projects around the area.

Future Farmers of America (FFA), have been doing activities the past two days to upgrade and beautify the community.

Painting, cleaning, yard work, and other construction and repair jobs are just a few of the jobs they’ve completed.

The FFA partnered with Rebuilding Macon to accomplish these tasks.

Ben Lastly, the FFA Executive Secretary, says that while they are in town for the FFA Convention at the Centreplex, they might as well make a difference.

“We have a lot of folks out here living to serve. That’s part of our motto, and FFA is living to serve so they’re out there doing living to serve projects today while we’re in Macon. Macon’s been our home for about 15 years and so our students really value their time to come here, spend 3 days in April and try to make the city better while we are here,” Lastly said.

The FFA plans to paint a total of 6 homes.