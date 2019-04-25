Injured firefighters return home from hospital after fire in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Five Macon-Bibb Firefighters have been released from the hospital after being injured in a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire started at one house on High Street in downtown Macon and quickly spread to a second home.

Investigators spent all day at the scene assessing the damage from the fire.

Wylie Byrne lives in the house across the road from those that burned. She says that when she smelled the smoke, she immediately went outside to see where it was coming from.

As soon as she saw the house on fire, she ran into the second home that started to go up in flames.

Byrne says she knocked on doors, woke tenants, and helped them get out safely.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department received the call Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

They responded to 2 historic homes that were on fire. After a while, a third home caught fire.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said it was a massive effort to stop the fire from spreading.

Investigators say they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Georgia Fire Marshals brought the arson dog to the fire damage.